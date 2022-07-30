Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $400.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

