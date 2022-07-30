John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Cut to $128.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,471,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

