Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.39. The firm has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

