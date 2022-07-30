JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $199.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.69. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

