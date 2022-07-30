Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,835,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 691,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,655,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.