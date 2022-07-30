Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.