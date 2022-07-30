Key Financial Inc Buys 1,273 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

