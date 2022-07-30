KeyCorp Trims Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price to $36.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

