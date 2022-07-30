Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KD stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
