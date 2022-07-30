Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

