Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,402 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lantronix worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 59.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 37,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.20. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

