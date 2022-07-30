LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.98

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 12234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

