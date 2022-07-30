Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
LILM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.93.
Lilium Stock Down 0.7 %
LILM opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
