Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.9742 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

