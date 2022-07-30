LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

LYB stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.