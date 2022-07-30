Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

