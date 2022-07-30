Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$47.10 and last traded at C$47.28. Approximately 81,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 225,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.85.

Methanex Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.82.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.5161956 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

Insider Activity at Methanex

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,250.21. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

