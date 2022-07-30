Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $12.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 380,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,556,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 134,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,873,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.