Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.