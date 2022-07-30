Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $206,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

