Microsoft Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.