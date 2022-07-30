Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 103,898 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 574,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $238.80 million, a P/E ratio of -260.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 765,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Stories

