Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 23,777 shares changing hands.

Mint Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

