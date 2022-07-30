Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Stock Up 1.7 %

WAFD stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

