Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $250.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

