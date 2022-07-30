Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

L opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

