National Asset Management Inc. Has $337,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,977,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after buying an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,680,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. Bank of America began coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.94.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

