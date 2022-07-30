National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,051 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ArcBest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after acquiring an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,083,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

