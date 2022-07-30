Needham & Company LLC Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $52.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. Tenable has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.