NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetApp Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NTAP opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

