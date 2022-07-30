NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.26

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and traded as high as $41.09. NEXT shares last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands.

NEXT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.746 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

