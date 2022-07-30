Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,395 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,868,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $8,412,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,005.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,436 shares of company stock worth $5,179,228. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

