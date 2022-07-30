Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

Kforce Price Performance

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $65.85 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.