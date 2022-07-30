Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James cut Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

