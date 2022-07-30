Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 270.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,426 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 478,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $93.29 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

