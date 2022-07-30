Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $12,807,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of AAWW opened at $75.71 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

