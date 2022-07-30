Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

