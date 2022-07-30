Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS opened at $25.28 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

