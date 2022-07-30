Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 216,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,542 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 134,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTHM opened at $6.53 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marco Fregenal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,146,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,655,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

