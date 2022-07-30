Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 76,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $214,523.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,478.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

