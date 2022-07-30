Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,726.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at $397,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Mccambridge bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,878 shares in the company, valued at $367,726.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $242.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

