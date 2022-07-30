NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $3,108,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 798,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after buying an additional 701,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

