NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Lowered to $90.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

NVCR stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $164.80. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

