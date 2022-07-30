NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

