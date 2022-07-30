Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.6 %

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.