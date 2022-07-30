Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OSK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Oshkosh stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,415,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

