Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.51, but opened at $83.10. Oshkosh shares last traded at $84.07, with a volume of 4,705 shares traded.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.