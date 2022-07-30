Paul G. Driscoll Sells 1,377 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acme United Stock Down 2.0 %

ACU stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.89. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

