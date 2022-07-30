Piper Sandler Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $265.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.85.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $240.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89.

Insider Activity

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

