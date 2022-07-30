PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,613,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

