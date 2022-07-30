Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Shares of HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.